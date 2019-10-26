The teacher inspiring his whole school to exercise

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Weight-loss teacher inspires whole school to exercise
Teacher Dean Sanderson started exercising to lose weight and has now convinced his whole school to join him.
He has lost seven stone (44kg) since the beginning of this year.
Mr Sanderson, 38, who works at Kineton Primary School, in Warwickshire, leads the whole school of nearly 200 pupils in a 10-minute walk every lunchtime.
He has also set up an after-school running club for the children and their parents.
-
26 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-coventry-warwickshire-50180705/weight-loss-teacher-inspires-whole-school-to-exerciseRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window