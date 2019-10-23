'I've lost my dad due to the NHS failing'

Video

The daughter of a man who died in a hospital corridor after six hours on a trolley said he may still be alive if her pleas for help were acted on.

Emma Driver said her 84-year-old father, Donald, was complaining of stomach pain, with symptoms similar to a stomach ulcer he had previously suffered with.

He was only seen by nurses at University Hospital Coventry when he slid off the trolley he was left on. He died moments later, shortly before 14 October.

The hospital trust said it was "investigating this matter thoroughly" and was in contact with the family.