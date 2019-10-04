City lines up for world record conga attempt

Media player
Coventry lines up for world record conga attempt
Dozens of people have taken part in an attempt to break the world record for the most diverse conga line.
The record was set in January, in Los Angeles, where 50 people from different nationalities took part.
Fifty-three people took part in Coventry city centre on Wednesday, organisers said.
Evidence of the record attempt has been submitted to Guinness World Records for scrutiny and official validation, said the Coventry Business Improvement District team.
Video Journalist: Joshua Cook
04 Oct 2019
