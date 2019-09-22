Vet tries to save orangutan shot 130 times

Video

Film footage has been released showing the moment a vet tried to save the life of an orangutan that had been shot 130 times.

Paul Ramos, from Stratford-upon-Avon, can be seen administering CPR to the animal, which had been found clinging to a branch in a river in Borneo.

The wildlife vet said he wanted to raise awareness about the plight of the great ape.

