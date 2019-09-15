Dancers perform suspended from university building

Video

A team of dancers are putting on a show in Coventry suspended about 80ft in the air.

The performance, with the theme Home, is aimed at encouraging audience members to look up and appreciate the architecture around them in the city centre, as well as the dancing itself.

Coventry University's five-storey Alison Gingell Building is the setting for the event, with the troupe wearing harnesses so they can dance on the side of the building above the street.