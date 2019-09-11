Media player
'Devastating' scene of Rugby house collapse
Rubble and debris has been left strewn around a property in Warwickshire after it partially collapsed.
The inside of rooms have been left exposed after the gable end of the house in Claremont Road, Rugby, came down at about 02:00.
Rugby Borough Council said the family who lived there had accepted its offer of accommodation and an investigation was under way into the cause of the collapse.
Neighbour Lisa Anslow said it was "devastating" for the residents.
