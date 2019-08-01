'Plus-size men can be fashionable'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The plus-size model championing body positivity for men
Plus-size model and influencer David Fadd wants more men to speak out about their body image and confidence.
He has been modelling for two years and has been using social media to spread the message of self love and loving the skin you are in.
He is 6ft 4in tall, with a 51in waist, and gets many messages on Instagram from other plus-size men who want support and advice.
Video journalist: Yusaf Akbar
-
01 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-coventry-warwickshire-49167336/the-plus-size-model-championing-body-positivity-for-menRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window