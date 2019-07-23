The factory in a box that can be set up anywhere

Video

Take a look at this tiny factory - the whole enterprise fits in a box.

Inside the shipping container is the space to make components for a variety of industries.

The small scale means a different way to conduct business abroad - rather than exporting, or building an overseas factory, the box can be sent instead, bringing companies ever closer to the international customer.

Once deployed worldwide, the manufacturers who sent it can still oversee operations via the internet.

The mobile, micro factory has been developed in Coventry.