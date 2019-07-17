Man fined for begging gets council cleaning job

Video

A homeless man who was fined for begging has been given a council cleaning job.

Gary Cannop said he was reading a book in an alleyway off Smithford Way, Coventry - where he sleeps - when he was fined £60 by a council officer.

However, it was cancelled following a social media outcry, with some people calling for the Public Space Protection Order fines to be "outlawed".

Coventry City Council said while the officer was "doing their job", the fine had been cancelled.

The local authority has since offered Mr Cannop, who has always denied begging, a cleaning job and help find accommodation.

Video journalist: Joshua Cook