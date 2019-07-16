Suspected arson attack at play area

Suspected arson attack destroys play area
Fire broke out at a playground to the rear of Burbage Avenue, in Stratford-upon-Avon, just before 17:30 on Monday, with clouds of thick black smoke billowing into the air.

Flames reached as high as 20ft according to one witness.

The fire service suspects arson.

