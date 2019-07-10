The Specials celebrate 40th anniversary

Media player
Ska legends The Specials play four home-coming gigs
The Specials are celebrating their 40th anniversary with four sell-out home-coming concerts in the ruins of Coventry Cathedral.
It was a night to remember for 2,000 lucky fans on the first night, as the band returned to the city where two-tone was born.
10 Jul 2019
