Mum's emotional appeal to missing son
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mum's emotional appeal to missing son to 'come home'

Rachel Worwood from Coventry said she had not slept since the vulnerable teenager disappeared.

Joshua, 18, was expected home from school on Monday afternoon but did not arrive.

The teenager who has a number of special educational needs had no money on him according to his mother.

The family have been searching the area to try and find him.

  • 26 Jun 2019