Milk 'better out of glass bottle'
More demand for deliveries of milk in glass bottles

With prices being driven down by supermarkets selling milk in bulk, there was a time when it looked as if the early morning rattle of bottles was to become a thing of the past.

But Luckett's Dairy, in Coventry, says its delivery business is rocketing, with new customers wanting to cut down on plastic waste by having re-usable glass bottles delivered.

  • 21 Jun 2019
