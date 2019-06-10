'Crash for cash' trio jailed
Three men from Birmingham have been jailed for carrying out a so-called 'crash for cash' on a motorway slip road.

Dashcam footage released by the City of London Police, who led the fraud investigation, shows two cars being driven erratically at 50mph in Coventry before one carries out an emergency stop, causing an innocent motorist to crash into the rear.

  • 10 Jun 2019
