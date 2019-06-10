Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Birmingham 'crash for cash' trio jailed
Three men from Birmingham have been jailed for carrying out a so-called 'crash for cash' on a motorway slip road.
Dashcam footage released by the City of London Police, who led the fraud investigation, shows two cars being driven erratically at 50mph in Coventry before one carries out an emergency stop, causing an innocent motorist to crash into the rear.
-
10 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-coventry-warwickshire-48584767/birmingham-crash-for-cash-trio-jailedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window