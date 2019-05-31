Video

Iain Cunningham's mother Irene died when he was three years old and all memories of her faded.

The filmmaker from Nuneaton, in Warwickshire, has made a documentary about his search for the truth of how she died.

He discovered a story of postpartum psychosis and the silence and shame surrounding the mental illness at the time.

Irene's Ghost is being shown at select local theatres around the UK.