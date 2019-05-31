Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nuneaton man makes film about the mum he never knew
Iain Cunningham's mother Irene died when he was three years old and all memories of her faded.
The filmmaker from Nuneaton, in Warwickshire, has made a documentary about his search for the truth of how she died.
He discovered a story of postpartum psychosis and the silence and shame surrounding the mental illness at the time.
Irene's Ghost is being shown at select local theatres around the UK.
-
31 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-coventry-warwickshire-48475948/nuneaton-man-makes-film-about-the-mum-he-never-knewRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window