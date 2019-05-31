'My search to find the mum I never knew'
Nuneaton man makes film about the mum he never knew

Iain Cunningham's mother Irene died when he was three years old and all memories of her faded.

The filmmaker from Nuneaton, in Warwickshire, has made a documentary about his search for the truth of how she died.

He discovered a story of postpartum psychosis and the silence and shame surrounding the mental illness at the time.

Irene's Ghost is being shown at select local theatres around the UK.

  • 31 May 2019
