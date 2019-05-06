Media player
'Exoskeleton' suits: Nuneaton firm's staff puts them to test
A warehouse firm has become one of the first in Europe to introduce special "exoskeleton" suits that minimise the physical stress on manual workers as they carry heavy items.
RS Components is trialling the suits at its at its main distribution centre in Nuneaton, where some of the lifting tasks involve awkward and heavy items.
The mechanical suit helps the wearer lift objects more easily, reducing compression at the base of the spine.
06 May 2019
