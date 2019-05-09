Media player
First Sikh woman to lift weights for Britain at competition
Karenjeet Kaur Bains is heading to the World Classic Powerlifting Championships in Sweden in June.
The 22-year-old from Warwickshire is the first Sikh woman to compete for Britain at the event.
She says she wants to represent the nation's "diverse backgrounds" and hopes to open doors for others.
But what is it like when your powerlifting father has your back in more ways than one? .
09 May 2019
