'Oh my god, it's Gareth Southgate'

An aspiring football coach who turned his back on hooliganism has won a national award - with England manager Gareth Southgate surprising him with the news.
Kieran Egan, 23, from Coventry, was once also homeless, but got back on track after signing up to The Prince's Trust Team Programme.
He is now studying to become a sports coach with Warwickshire College Group.
His determination to choose a different path in life has seen him pick up the HSBC UK Breakthrough Award at The Prince's Trust Awards.
Video journalist: John Bray
04 Apr 2019
