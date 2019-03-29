Media player
Coventry gymnast wins gold at Special Olympics
A student has returned to college after winning five medals at the Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi.
The sporting competition is for people with intellectual disabilities.
Emily Creely, 21 from Coventry won two gymnastics gold medals and three silvers at the games.
Emily, who has Down's syndrome and is partially sighted, has been celebrating her success with fellow students at Hereward College.
29 Mar 2019
