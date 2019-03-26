Students shown the dangers of joyriding
Video

Car crash shows students the dangers of joyriding

Emergency services and actors have reconstructed the scene of a head-on collision to highlight the dangers of joyriding.

It was staged at Blue Coat School in Coventry in front of year 11 pupils to show the potential impact of stealing and driving cars at speed.

West Midlands Fire Service said it's trying to make young people think twice about getting behind the wheel of a car.

