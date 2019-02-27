'Genetic testing could have saved her'

Video

Raj Singh Rainu's wife Nim died after being diagnosed with a rare form stomach cancer in January 2018.

However, Mr Rainu, from Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, said he believed her death could have been prevented if she had undergone genetic testing earlier.

Another member of Mrs Rainu's family died from stomach cancer about 10 years ago and her husband said it should have prompted genetic tests.

He said he wanted his own children to be tested once they reach 16.