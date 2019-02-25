Video

Supporters of Coventry City staged a protest against the club's owners during Sunday's televised game at Luton Town.

It was Coventry's first game since the club was given two months to confirm where they'll play their home games next season.

The Sky Blues' rental agreement at the Ricoh Arena runs out in the summer and if they can't find a home, they could be expelled from the Football League.

The club say they want to do a deal with Ricoh Stadium owners Wasps as soon as possible.

However, the rugby club have previously stated they will not discuss a new tenancy while legal proceedings launched by Coventry City's owners Sisu continue.