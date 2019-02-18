Media player
Shipston on Stour Co-op ram raid thieves fail to open ATM
Thieves smashed into the front of a shop, taking its cash machine and causing thousands of pounds of damage.
It happened shortly before 02:45 GMT at the shop on High Street in Shipston on Stour, Warwickshire, and a yellow digger was left at the scene.
Within an hour, Warwickshire Police said it had traced the machine, but no money had been taken from it.
The Co-op said it is not sure when the shop will be able to reopen.
-
18 Feb 2019
