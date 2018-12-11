'My grandson is dead for a pathetic reason'

Video

The grandfather of a boy killed in a city stabbing says the reasons given for such deaths are "pathetic".

Jaydon James was fatally wounded on a Coventry street in November - two weeks after his 16th birthday.

Family members believe it was a "postcode" killing, meaning Jaydon paid the price for coming from a neighbourhood to which his killer took exception.

Andrew Holder said "you don't kill a person because he's walking on the wrong side of the road".

No-one has been charged in connection with the killing.