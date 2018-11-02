'My disability has driven me as a person'

Video

A disabled photographer has won an enterprise award, just a year after setting up her business.

Donna Bridgewater, from Coventry, created Bridgewater Photography with the support of the Prince's Trust.

Donna was diagnosed at university with dyslexia, dyspraxia and severe Irlen Syndrome, a condition that affects her brain’s ability to process visual information.

She also teaches photography at Hereward College, in Coventry, which supports young people with disabilities and additional needs.

Donna won a Prince's Trust enterprise award and hopes her business can develop so that she can offer work placements to young photographers with special needs.

Video journalist: John Bray