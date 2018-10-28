Video

Transcripts have been found that appear to show Anne Greville, fourth Countess of Warwick, holding seances in the late 19th century.

The Victorian countess, who lived at Warwick Castle, seems to talk to a ghost and even act as a host for one.

The documents were discovered by a PhD student, in a sealed envelope, hidden between bundles of receipts and bills belonging to the countess.

Seances became popular in the Victorian period as a result of the rise of the Spiritualist movement, which was based on the belief the human spirit survives death and can communicate with the mortal world.