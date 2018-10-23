'An app brought back my voice'

Video

Craig Robinson was diagnosed with extensive tongue and throat cancer earlier this year.

As a result, he had to have his voice box removed at the age of 34.

But thanks to smart phone technology, the resident of Bedworth, Warwickshire, is still able to communicate using his own voice.

Macmillan Cancer Support staff at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire Trust helped him access technology in America that allowed him to record 1,400 sentences before his operation.