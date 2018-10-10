On the road with a driverless car

Video

Driverless cars are being tested on Coventry roads as part of a three-year government-backed trial designed to prove the concept of self-drive cars.

The cars use autonomous technology, which enables cars to drive themselves, but cars with connected technology are also part of the trial.

Connected technology allows cars to communicate with messages coming from other cars and infrastructure, such as traffic lights, to help reduce congestion.

Although the cars have been tested on the region's roads, it could be another five years until they can be purchased.