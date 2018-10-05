Media player
Fashionable teen Leo talks Instagram and going global
Leo Mandella's colourful style has attracted more than 700,000 fans on Instagram.
The 16-year-old balances his studies whilst travelling the world as a fashion influencer and has become one of the most recognisable figures in streetwear.
With about 150 pairs of shoes, Leo's trainers and clothes have taken over the rooms of his family's home in Warwickshire.
Leo's fame has seen him front a billboard campaign for Converse, and even saw him getting mobbed by fans in Japan.
Video Journalist: Yusaf Akbar
05 Oct 2018
