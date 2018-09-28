Video

A huge lorry fire has closed a section of the M40 motorway in Warwickshire, causing long tailbacks in the area.

Emergency planning officer for Highways England, Frank Bird said the fire happened at 03:00 BST on Friday on the southbound carriageway, between junction 15 and 16 for Warwick and Henley-in-Arden.

He said: "A lot of the lorry's load spilled across the road.

"The hard shoulder and lane one have been so badly burnt that they're going to need to be resurfaced."

The fire, and a crash involving three lorries on the northbound carriageway about an hour later, mean the road is likely to be closed "throughout" Friday.