'Panic' over snake that fell from loft
Video

A couple have described their "panic" when a 7ft boa constrictor fell from the loft hatch at their Nuneaton home.

Stephen and Annette Hope have no idea how it got there.

The reptile has, of course, now been named Lofty.

  • 25 Sep 2018
