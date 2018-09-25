'Panic' over snake that fell from loft

Media player
'Panic' over 7ft snake that fell from Nuneaton loft
A couple have described their "panic" when a 7ft boa constrictor fell from the loft hatch at their Nuneaton home.
Stephen and Annette Hope have no idea how it got there.
The reptile has, of course, now been named Lofty.
25 Sep 2018
