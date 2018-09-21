Using a car window to find a kidney
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coventry woman appeals for kidney donor with car advert

A woman who needs a new kidney is appealing for organ donors on the back of her car.

Sunaina Singh, 37, from Coventry, was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease six years ago and has been on dialysis for two years.

She is on the waiting list for a new organ but is looking to speed up the process with a willing, suitable volunteer.

  • 21 Sep 2018
Go to next video: 'Why I'm giving a kidney to a stranger'