'I thought I would die on that bus'

A survivor of a fatal crash in which a bus ploughed into a branch of Sainsbury's said he thought he would die.

Casper Mudenha, 45, was a passenger on the double decker in Coventry and said it was "out of control".

On Tuesday, a jury ruled that Kailash Chander was driving dangerously when he caused the deaths of pedestrian Dora Hancox, 76, and seven-year-old passenger Rowan Fitzgerald.

Mr Chander, from Leamington Spa, who was 77 at the time of the 2015 crash, was judged unfit to enter pleas or stand trial over the deaths.

He did not attend the finding-of-facts hearing at Birmingham Crown Court.