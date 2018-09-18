CCTV captures city bus crash

Video

A jury was shown CCTV footage of the moments leading up to a city centre bus crash that left two people dead in Coventry.

The bus, driven by Kailash Chander, smashed into a Sainsbury's supermarket in October 2015.

Passenger Rowan Fitzgerald, seven, and pedestrian Dora Hancox, 76, died when the bus crashed in Trinity Street.

Mr Chander, 80, from Leamington Spa, was judged unfit to plead or stand trial at Birmingham Crown Court.