The Specials singer Neville Staple has spoken of the "heartbreaking loss" of his 21-year-old grandson being stabbed to death.

He joined his wife Christine on stage at Coventry's Godiva Festival to appeal for an end to knife crime.

Fidel Glasgow, the son of Mr Staple's daughter Melanie, died after being stabbed in Coventry on Saturday.

The Neville Staple Band played at the festival, dedicating a song to him and sending a message about knife crime.

A 23-year-old man was re-arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday, West Midlands Police said.