'I'm amazing just the way I am'
Coventry woman to speak at World Down Syndrome Congress

A woman from Coventry has been invited to make a speech at the World Down Syndrome Congress in Glasgow.

The event aims to improve the quality of life for people with the condition.

Heidi Crowter, 23, said she hoped to help people be "more accepting" of people with Down's syndrome.

  • 25 Jul 2018
