The boy with arthritis in his eyes

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The boy whose arthritic eyes threaten Marine dream
Malachi Neat's goal in life is to become a Royal Marine.
But there's a problem - the 14-year-old from Coventry has arthritis in his eyes.
He is one of about 12,000 UK children who have the condition.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
23 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-coventry-warwickshire-44901325/the-boy-whose-arthritic-eyes-threaten-marine-dreamRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window