School's voicemail angers mother
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mum's anger at school's voicemail about autistic son

School staff have made inappropriate comments about an autistic pupil on a voicemail they did not know was recording.

Leighanne Bromley, 29, was left outraged by what was said when employees thought they had hung up the phone.

Three Spires Academy in Coventry said an internal investigation was taking place.

  • 17 Jul 2018