Student hurt in tree fall vows to recover from spinal injury
A 19-year-old medical student who fell from a tree he has climbed since childhood worries he will never walk again.
Xander Van der Poll, from Balsall Common, in Warwickshire, has no feeling in his legs after damaging his spine in the fall.
He dreams of being a doctor and thought his injuries would end his studies, but he will sit his first-year exams next month.
20 Jun 2018
