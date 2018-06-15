Former council leader reveals attacks

Former Coventry council leader reveals attacks and threats
Former council leader Ann Lucas has revealed the threats and abuse she suffered while in the post.
She was the first female leader of Coventry City Council from 2013 to 2016 and remains a Labour councillor.
She said she had been targeted at least in part because she was a woman and had been threatened with rape and kidnap.
She has now joined a Local Government Association task force designed to get more women involved in politics.
15 Jun 2018