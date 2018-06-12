'You don't know which way is up'

Video

For the first time in 13 years Helen Clues is learning how to live her own life.

The 49-year-old artist from Kenilworth, Warwickshire, cared for both her parents before they died. She also devoted her time to helping her husband Andy, who died in February from head and neck cancer.

With an estimated 6.5 million carers in the UK, National Carers Week aims to promote better support for carers who often feel isolated.

Video journalist: Catherine Mackie