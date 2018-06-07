Video

Shoppers and former staff have been reacting to the news House of Fraser is to close 31 stores.

Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Shrewsbury, Telford, Worcester and Leamington Spa are among those set to shut from early 2019.

The firm's chairman Frank Slevin said closing shops was "a very difficult decision", but "absolutely necessary if we are to continue to trade and be competitive".

Some shoppers in Birmingham said the firm "hasn't kept up" with other retailers.