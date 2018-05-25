Media player
Coventry water park: Behind the scenes at swimming pool site
Work is continuing at a new £36.7m water park in Coventry, as BBC Coventry & Warwickshire was given a look behind the scenes.
The new facility, featuring a 25m pool, spa and nine slides, is set to replace the current sports centre in Fairfax Street and expected to open in spring 2019.
25 May 2018
