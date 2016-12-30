Train fire causes delays for passengers

Video

An inquiry is underway into the cause of a fire on board a train at the old railway station in Kenilworth, Warwickshire.

Ten people were evacuated from the three-carriage train after the engine at the front set alight. Operator Vivarail said it was a test train and all staff were safe.

National Rail's website said trains will not run between Coventry and Leamington Spa for the rest of the day.