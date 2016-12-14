'Just let me know where she is'

Video

Twenty-five years after she went missing, the parents of Coventry teenager Nicola Payne have said they'll never give up hope of finding out what happened to her.

John and Marilyn Payne appealed for someone to tell them where they could find their 18-year-old daughter's remains so they could lay her to rest.

John Payne said he didn't know how he got through the days after her disappearance.