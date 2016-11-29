Car flips over in police pursuit

Video

Footage of the moment a car being driven dangerously through villages flipped over, scattering debris across the road, was captured on a dashboard camera and released by police.

The vehicle had been pursued through streets in Rugby, Warwickshire, and nearby areas, before turning down a country lane where it crashed.

Jareth York, 20, of Stowe Drive, Rugby, was sentenced on 25 November to eight months in prison after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle dangerously, driving without third party insurance and driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. The pursuit happened in September.

PC Rich Prior of Warwickshire Police said the lives of others had been put at risk.

This video has no sound.