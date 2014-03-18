Media player
Video
'Lucky' the owl survives 300-mile train trip
An owl has been named "Lucky" by an animal sanctuary after it survived a 300-mile trip on the front of a freight train.
The bird was found below the driver's cabin of the Class 66 locomotive as it pulled into Stobart's freight terminal in Crick, Northamptonshire.
Lucky is now recovering with a sprained wing at Nuneaton and Warwickshire Wildlife Sanctuary.
Ben Sidwell spoke to sanctuary owner Geoff Grewcock.
18 Mar 2014
