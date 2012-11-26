Video

Parts of Stratford-upon-Avon experienced their fourth day of flooding after heavy rain caused the River Avon to burst its banks.

The Environment Agency (EA) said river levels peaked at lunchtime on Monday and were now falling, with only light rain forecast for the rest of the day.

At one camping site alongside the river, more than 600 caravans were floating safely out of flood water, thanks to automatic buoyancy devices.

Flood warnings remained in place along several stretches of the rivers Avon and Leam on Monday.

On Sunday, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had taken almost 50 flood-related calls.