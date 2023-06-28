A 16-year-old boy is reflecting on the "biggest opportunity" of his life after performing at Glastonbury, days after finishing his GCSE exams.

Oscar Brown, from St Ives, Cornwall, played his own songs at the legendary festival after his mother sent a demo to the person in charge of the Mandala stage.

"I was buzzing," Oscar told BBC Cornwall reporter Tamsin Melville. "I was trying to get the crowd going with me and for some songs they did and that was really nice."

Oscar is now looking forward to appearing at Boardmasters near Newquay in August.