HMS Richmond has acting as the guard ship for the UK's national Armed Forces Day event.

The type 23 frigate arrived in Falmouth, in Cornwall on Thursday for the weekend of celebrations.

For weeks and months at a time the warship can be home to up to 200 sailors and the BBC was given access for a behind the scenes tour.

HMS Richmond is a submarine hunter equipped with a towed-array sonar system which its manufacturer, Thales, says can detect the "latest submarines" at distances "beyond the range in which they can attack".

Reporter: Rebecca Ricks

